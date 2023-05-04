Weil Company Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH)

Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XJH. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 175,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 34,175 shares in the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,275,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7,567.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 48,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 48,052 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 39,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of XJH stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $33.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,861 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.86. The company has a market cap of $99.93 million, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

