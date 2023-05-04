Weil Company Inc. Cuts Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Weil Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,861 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Fortinet accounts for about 0.9% of Weil Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTNT. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 17.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,140,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,136,900,000 after buying an additional 3,403,145 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fortinet by 15.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,950,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,216,000 after buying an additional 650,645 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 28.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,851,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,367 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,433,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $217,827,000 after purchasing an additional 130,693 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 8.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,171,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,948,000 after purchasing an additional 318,942 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,962.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,962.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $33,936,881.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,298.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 714,741 shares of company stock valued at $42,392,589. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.72.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $60.83. 768,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,841,479. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $69.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.41. The company has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of 56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

