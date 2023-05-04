Weil Company Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Weil Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,781 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc. owned 0.23% of Universal Technical Institute worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 748,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 85,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 552.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 239,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 203,200 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 127,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 9,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 27,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UTI traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.16. 5,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,948. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average of $7.01. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $11.45. The firm has a market cap of $209.28 million, a P/E ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.13. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UTI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut Universal Technical Institute from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 112,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $783,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 621,311 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,537.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and technical training programs. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, welders, and CNC machining technicians.

