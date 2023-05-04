Weil Company Inc. Has $1.23 Million Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Weil Company Inc. raised its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,808,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,434 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,317. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded down $16.63 on Thursday, hitting $666.98. 47,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,413. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.48 and a 52 week high of $709.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $672.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $617.40. The company has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 32.75 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $704.88.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

