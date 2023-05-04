Weil Company Inc. Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Weil Company Inc. lessened its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,594,000 after buying an additional 16,541 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 28,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $2,815,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 467,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,712,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Valmont Industries stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $293.45. 5,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,701. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.27 and a 12-month high of $353.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.49 by ($0.03). Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Valmont Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Valmont Industries news, insider Aaron M. Schapper sold 4,033 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.24, for a total transaction of $1,247,164.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,214,631.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets. It operates through the Infrastructure and Agriculture segments. The Infrastructure segment includes five primary product lines such as Transmission, Distribution, and Substation, Lighting and Transportation, Coatings, Telecommunications, and Renewable Energy.

