Weil Company Inc. Invests $2.41 Million in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Weil Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 150,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,000. ProShares Short S&P500 accounts for approximately 1.1% of Weil Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 58.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 87.0% in the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,938.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Short S&P500 Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SH stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,342,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,476,273. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.53. ProShares Short S&P500 has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $17.71.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.