Weil Company Inc. Invests $2.41 Million in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Weil Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 150,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,000. ProShares Short S&P500 accounts for approximately 1.1% of Weil Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 58.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 87.0% in the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,938.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period.
ProShares Short S&P500 Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of SH stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,342,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,476,273. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.53. ProShares Short S&P500 has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $17.71.
About ProShares Short S&P500
ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.
