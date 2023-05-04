Weil Company Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Weil Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) by 236.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,862 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc. owned 0.08% of Yext worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YEXT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Yext in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Yext by 39.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Yext by 55.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Yext by 1,139.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 10,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Yext by 19.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on YEXT shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Yext from $6.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Yext Trading Down 0.1 %

YEXT stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.13. The company had a trading volume of 120,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,071. Yext, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $9.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.03. The stock has a market cap of $992.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.15 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 46.29% and a negative net margin of 16.45%. Analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Yext Profile

(Get Rating)

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engaged in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri, and Yelp.

See Also

