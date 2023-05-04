Weil Company Inc. Sells 19,486 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Weil Company Inc. lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,531 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 19,486 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.7% of Weil Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.84.

NYSE:CVS traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.48. 1,725,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,011,519. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.62. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $68.44 and a one year high of $107.26. The company has a market cap of $87.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

