Weil Company Inc. Sells 732 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Weil Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,867,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,853,000 after purchasing an additional 325,738 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,978,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,693,000 after acquiring an additional 379,063 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,632,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,638,000 after acquiring an additional 112,817 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,002,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,125,000 after buying an additional 386,109 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,513,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,876,000 after buying an additional 159,896 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.16. 883,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,286,286. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $155.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.42 and its 200 day moving average is $144.22. The firm has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

