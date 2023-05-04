Weil Company Inc. Takes Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 35,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 22,748 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,974. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.46. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.91 and a 1-year high of $58.00.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

