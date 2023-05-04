Weil Company Inc. Trims Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Weil Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,134,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,302,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,402 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,042 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,179,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,347,000 after purchasing an additional 143,329 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,162,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,461,000 after purchasing an additional 265,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,760,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,584 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MRK. Bank of America raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.60. 943,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,098,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.80. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.05 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,239,927.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 435,234 shares of company stock valued at $49,996,664 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.