Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,162,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 420,409 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.46% of Welltower worth $141,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,487,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,791,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,989 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 40,144,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,581,775,000 after buying an additional 6,010,798 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,209,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,257,000 after buying an additional 1,645,769 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Welltower by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,281,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,030,000 after buying an additional 143,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 16.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,648,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,995,000 after purchasing an additional 657,216 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WELL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.82.

Welltower Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE WELL traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.38. 613,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,201,091. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $91.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.05. The stock has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.77). Welltower had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 762.50%.

Welltower Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.