Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) PT Lowered to $42.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential downside of 9.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WERN. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.94.

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $46.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $35.84 and a 12-month high of $50.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.32 and its 200 day moving average is $43.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.83.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 23.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,334,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,059,000 after purchasing an additional 812,355 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $19,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 2,103.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,407,000 after purchasing an additional 382,000 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 638,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,702,000 after purchasing an additional 289,929 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 120.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 263,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

