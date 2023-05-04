Westchester Capital Management Inc. Has $14.72 Million Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,915 shares during the period. Microchip Technology accounts for approximately 4.3% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $14,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. Boston Partners raised its position in Microchip Technology by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,665,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,669 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,624 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $44,903,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $35,477,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4,224.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 556,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,971,000 after acquiring an additional 543,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,165,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,656,407. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.72. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $87.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.58.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

