Westchester Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 3.6% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,059,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,858 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,722,967 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,682,956,000 after acquiring an additional 812,278 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,287,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,617,777,000 after buying an additional 120,157 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Home Depot by 2.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,929,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,636,544,000 after buying an additional 131,560 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.89.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE HD traded down $5.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $288.03. 2,033,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,711,309. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $291.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.85.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $2.09 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.12%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

