Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Given New C$1.35 Price Target at Raymond James

Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Raymond James to C$1.35 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

WFSTF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.25 to C$1.35 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

Western Forest Products Price Performance

WFSTF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.83. 56,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,672. Western Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.87.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

Western Forest Products, Inc is a forest products company, which manufactures wood products and manages forests. It engages in the sale of lumber and logs, which includes timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber and value added lumber remanufacturing. Its products include outdoor living, home components, millwork, industrial, and non-residential.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.