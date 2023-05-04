Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Price Target Cut to C$1.50

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Western Forest Products from C$1.25 to C$1.35 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. CIBC lowered their price target on Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Shares of TSE WEF traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.07. The company had a trading volume of 8,580,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,240. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market cap of C$338.91 million, a PE ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.18. Western Forest Products has a 1-year low of C$1.03 and a 1-year high of C$2.19.

Western Forest Products ( TSE:WEF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$291.00 million during the quarter. Western Forest Products had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 4.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Forest Products will post 0.0294279 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

