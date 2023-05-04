Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Price Target Cut to C$1.50

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.19% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Western Forest Products from C$1.25 to C$1.35 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. CIBC lowered their price target on Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.
Western Forest Products Price Performance
Shares of TSE WEF traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.07. The company had a trading volume of 8,580,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,240. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market cap of C$338.91 million, a PE ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.18. Western Forest Products has a 1-year low of C$1.03 and a 1-year high of C$2.19.
About Western Forest Products
Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.
Featured Stories
- Investors Are Barking Up The Right Tree With Datadog
- How to Invest in Central Bank Digital Currency
- Kellogg Company Looks GRRR-eat! At These Levels
- PacWest, First Horizon Shares Plummet On Continued Bank Worries
- Yum! Brands Pulls Back To More Appetizing Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.