Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.80 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WES traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.15. 329,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 2.77. Western Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $21.95 and a twelve month high of $29.50.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.856 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.61%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 103.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James began coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

