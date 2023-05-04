Western Union (NYSE:WU) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.55-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58.

Western Union Stock Performance

WU traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $12.01. The company had a trading volume of 9,135,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,253,957. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.01. Western Union has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $18.23.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.07 million. Western Union had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 151.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Western Union will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.00%.

WU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Western Union from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Western Union from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,774,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $617,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,420 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Western Union by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $315,890,000 after buying an additional 1,592,331 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 6.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,905,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,409,000 after buying an additional 445,385 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,796,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $95,187,000 after buying an additional 824,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,576,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $90,565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,880 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

