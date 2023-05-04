Western Union (NYSE:WU) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Western Union (NYSE:WU) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.55-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58.

Western Union Stock Performance

WU traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $12.01. The company had a trading volume of 9,135,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,253,957. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.01. Western Union has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $18.23.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $997.07 million. Western Union had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 151.54%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Western Union will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Western Union from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Western Union from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,774,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $617,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,420 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Western Union by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $315,890,000 after buying an additional 1,592,331 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 6.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,905,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,409,000 after buying an additional 445,385 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,796,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $95,187,000 after buying an additional 824,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,576,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $90,565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,880 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Union Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Western Union (NYSE:WU)

