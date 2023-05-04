Western Union’s (WU) “Maintains” Rating Reiterated at 3M

3M reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Western Union in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Western Union from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.70.

Western Union Price Performance

Shares of WU opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. Western Union has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $18.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average of $13.01.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Western Union had a return on equity of 151.54% and a net margin of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Union will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Union

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Western Union by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Western Union by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 103,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Western Union by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 47,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 13,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 6.7% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 13,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Featured Articles

