Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Trading Up 4%

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) were up 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.88 and last traded at $50.88. Approximately 847,527 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,424,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.90.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.44.

The stock has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.03.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $236.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.70 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 62.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 24,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,969 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

