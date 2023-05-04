WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Reaches $0.0399 on Major Exchanges

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0399 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $30.51 million and approximately $697,961.07 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

