Windle Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 81,816 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Windle Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 81,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,000. Southern makes up approximately 4.6% of Windle Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 81,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Southern by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 49,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Southern by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 296,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,694 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Southern by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 154,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth $813,000. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Price Performance

SO traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.52. 1,033,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,179,054. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $80.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.15.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s payout ratio is 87.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,134 shares of company stock worth $502,179. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading

