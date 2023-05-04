Windle Wealth LLC Invests $1.43 Million in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Windle Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Windle Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.9% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after purchasing an additional 84,863 shares during the last quarter. Whelan Financial increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 477,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,038,000 after purchasing an additional 113,578 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 41,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,902,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,119,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356,758. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.77. The stock has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

