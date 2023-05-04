Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Raised to $225.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WING. Northcoast Research cut shares of Wingstop from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $148.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $177.06.

Wingstop Trading Up 9.4 %

Shares of WING stock opened at $217.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.14, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.60. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $67.67 and a twelve month high of $221.30.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.96 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 14.81% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 42.94%.

Insider Activity at Wingstop

In related news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $187,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $149,307.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,311.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $187,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $420,864,000 after acquiring an additional 51,296 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,751,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,506,000 after purchasing an additional 59,529 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,685,000 after purchasing an additional 11,514 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1,176.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,767,000 after purchasing an additional 828,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 774,569 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $106,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter.

About Wingstop

(Get Rating)

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

Featured Stories

