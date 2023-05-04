Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Wingstop had a net margin of 14.81% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $108.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wingstop Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of Wingstop stock traded down $10.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $207.56. 617,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,391. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.11. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $67.67 and a 1-year high of $223.77.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

A number of analysts have commented on WING shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.50.

In other news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $187,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $149,307.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,311.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $187,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

