WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund (NYSEARCA:CYB) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund (NYSEARCA:CYB – Get Rating) traded up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.27 and last traded at $25.23. 3,989 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 4,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.16.

WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.06.

Get WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYB. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund

The WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Strategy Fund (CYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long cny, short usd currency. The fund delivers exposure to the value of the Chinese Yuan relative to the US dollar as well as Chinese money market rates. CYB was launched on May 14, 2008 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.