Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Stock Position Lifted by Parametrica Management Ltd

Parametrica Management Ltd increased its position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,069 shares during the quarter. Wolfspeed comprises approximately 4.7% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOLF. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 214.1% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 534.0% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

Wolfspeed Trading Down 5.3 %

WOLF stock traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,791,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.23 and a beta of 1.53. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $125.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 4.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.54 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WOLF. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wolfspeed to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Wolfspeed from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John B. Replogle bought 10,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.54 per share, with a total value of $502,307.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,993.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregg A. Lowe purchased 5,450 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.94 per share, with a total value of $250,373.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,111,838.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Replogle purchased 10,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.54 per share, with a total value of $502,307.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,993.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

