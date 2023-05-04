Wolverine World Wide, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the textile maker on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.

Wolverine World Wide has a dividend payout ratio of 19.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wolverine World Wide to earn $2.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

Shares of WWW stock opened at $15.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.43. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $24.08.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $665.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.04 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 19.99%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nicholas T. Long bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.13 per share, with a total value of $161,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,334 shares in the company, valued at $424,767.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WWW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.14.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, uniform, footwear, and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell, Cat, Chaco, Hush Puppies, Bates uniform, Harley-Davidson and Hytest safety footwear and apparel.

