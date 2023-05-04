Woodside Energy Group (LON:WDS) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (LON:WDS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,759 ($21.98) and last traded at GBX 1,750 ($21.86). Approximately 118,795 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 126,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,701 ($21.25).

Woodside Energy Group Stock Up 2.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,842.80. The company has a market cap of £33.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 507.25 and a beta of 0.87.

Woodside Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.16%. Woodside Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6,260.87%.

