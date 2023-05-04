World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Down 7.5%

Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) fell 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $91.25 and last traded at $91.25. 12,674 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 90,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.62.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WRLD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of World Acceptance in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of World Acceptance from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

The company has a market cap of $596.93 million, a P/E ratio of 43.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.26. The company has a quick ratio of 20.53, a current ratio of 20.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

In other World Acceptance news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin sold 5,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $477,818.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 749,953 shares in the company, valued at $61,623,638.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 4.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 2.7% in the third quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary, ParaData Financial Systems.

