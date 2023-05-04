World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.59% from the stock’s previous close.

WWE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Saturday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

WWE opened at $108.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.44. World Wrestling Entertainment has a one year low of $55.09 and a one year high of $110.24.

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.25 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 47.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 30.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

