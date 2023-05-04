Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Trading Down 22.1% Over Last Week

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0519 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a total market capitalization of $92.94 million and approximately $25,866.83 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Everscale Token Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,081,680,755 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,791,841,457 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,081,627,506 with 1,791,788,203 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.05116389 USD and is down -2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $89,260.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network."

