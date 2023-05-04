Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Market Capitalization Reaches $7.03 Billion

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 4th. Wrapped TRON has a total market capitalization of $7.03 billion and approximately $531,916.35 worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0691 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.06914865 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $838,323.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

