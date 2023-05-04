Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.15-$3.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.96-$6.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.79 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.80.

Xylem Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $104.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Xylem has a 52-week low of $72.08 and a 52-week high of $118.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Xylem will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,235,909.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,822.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,235,909.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xylem

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XYL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 248.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 178.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

