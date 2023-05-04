YouGov (LON:YOU) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $946.25

YouGov plc (LON:YOU – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 946.25 ($11.82) and traded as low as GBX 840 ($10.49). YouGov shares last traded at GBX 842 ($10.52), with a volume of 190,820 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on YOU. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,640 ($20.49) price objective on shares of YouGov in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,640 ($20.49) target price on shares of YouGov in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($14.99) target price on shares of YouGov in a report on Friday, January 27th.

YouGov Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 909.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 945.87. The stock has a market cap of £954.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,520.83, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84.

YouGov Company Profile

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

