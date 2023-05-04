ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG) Shares Down 1.1%

ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG – Get Rating) was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.41 and last traded at $16.43. Approximately 2,073 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 15,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.62.

ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.27 and its 200-day moving average is $16.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,482,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF in the third quarter worth about $15,046,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF in the second quarter worth about $81,000.

ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF Company Profile

The ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (ZHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed options strategy that provides S&P 500 equity exposure while attempting to mitigate downside risk. The fund uses options and a broad range of fixed income securities to pursue its investment objective.

