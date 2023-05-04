Zeit Capital LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Zeit Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 2.3% of Zeit Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Zeit Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 23,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 30,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 11,029 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,213,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 453,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,380,000 after purchasing an additional 48,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,694,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,726,492. The company has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $103.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.49.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.