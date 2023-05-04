Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.62 and last traded at $46.05. 3,005,385 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 3,151,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.40.

A number of brokerages have commented on Z. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of -105.50 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.44. The company has a quick ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.36 million.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 6,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $328,173.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,979 shares in the company, valued at $755,167.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 6,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $328,173.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,979 shares in the company, valued at $755,167.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 15,492 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total transaction of $727,969.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,540.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,941 over the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 90,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

