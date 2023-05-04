Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Purchased by Nuance Investments LLC

Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 227.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,513 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Zimmer Biomet worth $17,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at $28,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.50.

NYSE:ZBH traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $137.03. The stock had a trading volume of 264,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.94. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $149.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Featured Articles

