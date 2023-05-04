Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Sees Large Volume Increase on Insider Buying Activity

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. Approximately 2,233,818 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 4,253,006 shares.The stock last traded at $20.77 and had previously closed at $22.66.

Specifically, CEO Harris H. Simmons bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.16 per share, for a total transaction of $483,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,274,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,803,758.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, President Scott J. Mclean purchased 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $1,015,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 104,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harris H. Simmons purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.16 per share, with a total value of $483,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,274,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,803,758.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 77,000 shares of company stock worth $2,046,880. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZION shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.26.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 7.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

