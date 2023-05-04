Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Position Decreased by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zoetis Stock Down 3.2 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.43.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $5.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $172.12. The company had a trading volume of 468,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,118. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $79.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $183.80.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

