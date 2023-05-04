Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.34-$5.44 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.57 billion-$8.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.65 billion. Zoetis also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.34-5.44 EPS.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $178.70. The stock had a trading volume of 990,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,050. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $183.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $220.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoetis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Zoetis by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Featured Articles

