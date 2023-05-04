ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $20.56

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.56 and last traded at $20.61, with a volume of 2689857 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Down 4.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.06, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Insider Activity at ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $301.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.80 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 8.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $28,280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,288,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,504,668.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ZoomInfo Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $477,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 161,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $487,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 26.6% in the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

