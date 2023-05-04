ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Cut to $28.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 30.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on ZI. Mizuho cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.42.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.17 and a 200 day moving average of $27.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 134.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $20.72 and a 1-year high of $54.43.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $301.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.80 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 5.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $28,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,504,668.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,169,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.5% in the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,030,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,464,000 after acquiring an additional 97,520 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 17.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

