10,000 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Acquired by Trivest Advisors Ltd

Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000. T-Mobile US comprises 0.2% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 103.9% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.03. 782,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,282,666. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.01, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.90 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,623,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,311.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,416,873.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,178 shares of company stock worth $17,045,140. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.30.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

