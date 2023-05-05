10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $134.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.87 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. 10x Genomics updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

10x Genomics Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of TXG traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.08. 685,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,251. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.93 and a beta of 1.75. 10x Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $23.81 and a fifty-two week high of $56.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.90 and its 200 day moving average is $42.66.

TXG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stephens initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $107,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 897,792 shares of the company's stock, valued at $48,319,165.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,245 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $59,448.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,519 shares in the company, valued at $3,606,032.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,928 shares of company stock valued at $342,952 over the last ninety days. 11.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,358 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,274,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,654,000 after acquiring an additional 446,601 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,682,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,008,000 after acquiring an additional 16,343 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 28.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,440,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,607,000 after acquiring an additional 322,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 16.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,338,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,571,000 after acquiring an additional 187,833 shares during the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

