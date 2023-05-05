1,138,700 Shares in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Purchased by Alpine Associates Management Inc.

Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,138,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,584,000. Horizon Therapeutics Public accounts for approximately 5.9% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 859,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,044,000 after acquiring an additional 12,724 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 715,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public Trading Up 0.4 %

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.73. 319,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,201,039. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $57.84 and a 52-week high of $113.83. The company has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.46, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.34). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $832.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.42.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.