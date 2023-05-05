163,510 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Bought by Millington Financial Advisors LLC

Millington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 163,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,285,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 8.1% of Millington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Millington Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $614,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 46,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 49,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 15,438 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.78. The company had a trading volume of 469,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,279. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.91 and a one year high of $62.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.11.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

