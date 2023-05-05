20,175 Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Bought by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 70,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.32. The company had a trading volume of 516,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,965. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $111.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.39.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.33. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.33.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

